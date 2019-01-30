Arizona man stacks Jenga blocks for Guinness World Record

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- An Arizona man broke a Guinness World Record when he stacked 353 Jenga blocks atop a single upright block.

Tai Star Valianti of Pima stacked Jenga blocks at the Safford Library with a video camera, an announcer and a photographer there to document the attempt for Guinness.

Valianti said he easily beat the previous record of 208 blocks, but fell short of his own personal best, 423.

"If this is accepted I am coming back in a year. I will revisit this record because I am not satisfied," Valiani told the East Arizona Courier. "I was successful at breaking the record but every block is not exactly the same like it's supposed to be."

He said he felt like his base block was slightly uneven, causing the balance to be off from what it was during his practice attempts.