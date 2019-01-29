Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A British zoo is offering spurned lovers the chance to get back at their exes by naming cockroaches for them on Valentine's Day.

The Hemsley Conservation Center in Sevenoaks, England, is raising funds by allowing members of the public to pay about $2 to name a cockroach after their former lovers.

"For those that don't quite require revenge, there's another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine's Day," the zoo said. "The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love."

The zoo said the names chosen by those who pay the fee will be displayed on a board outside the roach enclosure, and the purchaser will receive a certificate from the facility.