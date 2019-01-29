Texas city stops, drops and rolls to Guinness record

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A Texas city gathered 1,989 people at a stadium to break a Guinness World Record with a fire safety technique demonstration.

The League City Fire Marshal's Office and Volunteer Fire Department gathered the participants at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City and had them simultaneously stop, drop and roll -- the prescribed actions for someone who finds themselves on fire.

The participants performed the technique for a full 30 seconds while being observed by an official Guinness adjudicator.

The event earned the new record for most people participating in a stop, drop and roll demonstration, beating the previous record of 1,719 participants.