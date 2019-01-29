Maryland man's 17.9-pound fish breaks state record

A Maryland man reeled in a 17.9-pound longnose gar that officials confirmed broke the state record. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Maryland officials confirmed a fisherman broke a state record when he reeled in a longnose gar that weighed in at a staggering 17.9 pounds.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said David Confair, 44, of Secretary, was fishing along Marshyhope Creek in Dorchester County when he felt a strong tug on his line.

Confair said he could tell it was a "big fish" but he was surprised to find it was a longnose gar and not the large blue catfish he had been expecting.

The fisherman had his catch officially weighed at Kool Ice and Seafood Company in Cambridge, where it was found to weigh 17.9 pounds, beating the 2011 state record of 17 pounds.

Confair said he kept the longnose gar alive out of the creek for two days before returning it to its home.

"It deserves to live," Confair said. "I'm hoping to set a bigger record. I know there are bigger ones, I've seen them."