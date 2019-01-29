Jan. 29 (UPI) -- An Indiana 911 dispatcher is being praised after she helped a frustrated young caller with his math homework.

The Lafayette Police Department released audio of dispatcher Antonia Bundy fielding a 911 call from a young boy who reported having "a really bad day" and "tons of homework."

The boy explains he is having particular difficulty with fractions, leading the dispatcher to walk him through one of the math problems.

"I'm sorry for calling you, but I really needed help," the boy said during the call.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Matt Gard told NBC News that Bundy is "very dedicated to what she does."

He said homework is not a usual type of call for a 911 dispatcher, but Bundy was able to help the boy because the dispatch center was not particularly busy.

"They do receive some oddball requests," he said. "But this situation of calling asking for homework help - I've been in law enforcement for 13 years and I don't know I've ever heard of this happening."