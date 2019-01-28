Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey rescued a visibly unamused toddler who ended up with the lower half of his body stuck inside of a toy.

The Fort Lee Police Department said Sgt. Rick Hernandez responded when mom Soona Choe called 911 to report her young son, Luca, had managed to trap himself inside a box-like toy.

The department shared a photo of Luca appearing unimpressed with his situation and a photo of the toddler looking much happier with Hernandez after a careful extraction.

Choe said Luca was not injured and is being more careful about how he plays with his toys.