Man puts 62 matches out with his tongue in one minute

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Slovakian man broke a Guinness World Record when he extinguished 62 matches on his tongue in only one minute.

The record-keeping organization said Pavol Durik earned the record for most matchsticks extinguished with the tongue in one minute when he put out 62 tiny flames with his tongue in the time allowed.

Durik also had to light the matches within the one minute time frame to qualify for the record.

Guinness said Durik already has several records to his name, including most socks put on one foot in 30 seconds.