A Maryland man said he has his lottery superstitions to thank for earning him three $50,000 jackpots in the same drawing. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his adherence to lottery superstitions earned him three top prizes in the same Bonus Match 5 drawing.

The Baltimore man won a trio of $50,000 top prizes from the Jan. 22 Bonus Match 5 drawing, as well as a few smaller prizes from other number combinations, bringing his total to $151,415.

The man matched all five numbers in the drawing three times: 2-10-11-25-31. He told Maryland Lottery officials the numbers represent important birthdays.

The winner said he had three grand prize winning combinations because his lottery superstitions lead him to purchase multiple tickets in each number combination.

"Good things happen to good people," the man said.

The player said he plans to share some of his winnings with family members and put the rest into savings.