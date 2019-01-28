A wallaby like the one pictured here was recaptured hours after escaping from its owner's home in Britain -- far from the animal's native home in Australia. Photo by sandid/Pixabay.com

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Police in England helped recapture a wallaby that escaped from its owner's home and took an hours-long hop through a village.

Police Constable Joe Lloyd of the Oakham Police tweeted Sunday he was attempting to capture a wallaby on the loose in the village of Wymondham.

The wallaby's owner said the Australian marsupial escaped from its paddock in an apparent search for a mate.

"It was seen around Wymondham and it's thought to be owned by someone who keeps exotic animals, all of which are licensed," Lloyd told the Leicester Mercury. "We haven't seen it and it's thought it left the paddock where it normally lives to look for a mate, but we understand it may have gone back there."

"We've left it with the owner to sort out," he said.

The Oakham Police tweeted an update about three hours after Lloyd's initial tweet saying the wallaby had been safely recaptured and returned to its owner's home.