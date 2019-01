Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Baffled residents of a New York neighborhood said a couch has been suspended about 20-25 feet up a tree without explanation for days.

The couch was photographed atop a tree in a residential part of West 95th Street in Manhattan, near Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

Neighbors said the couch has been stuck in the tree for several days without explanation.

It was unclear whether the city had plans to remove the couch.