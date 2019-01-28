Brazen thief steals painting at crowded gallery show

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Russia released security camera footage of a bold art thief casually walking off with an $185,000 painting at a crowded exhibition.

The Russian Interior Ministry shared surveillance camera footage on Twitter showing the man calmly taking the 1908 landscape by Arkhip Kuindzhi off the wall at the Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow and walking away without being questioned by any of the other patrons at the show.

The gallery said security measures were increased following the casual theft.

The Interior Ministry later posted an update saying a 31-year-old man had been arrested and the painting was recovered. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.