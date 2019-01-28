Jan. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher shared video from an unusual call involving a big python that found its way into a family's shower.

Luke Huntley of Snake Catcher Noosa shared video from a recent call to a Noosa, Queensland, home where residents discovered a large python had slithered its way into their home and taken up residence in the shower.

Huntley said snakes are turning up in unusual places because they are trying to stay cool and hydrated amid hot and dry weather.

"It had obviously come in through an open door and climbed its way into the shower looking for water," Huntley wrote online. "With the hot days and dry weather, these snakes are trying to hydrate and stay cool just like us."

Australia has been experiencing an intense heat wave this month, hitting a new record for hottest nighttime temperature on Jan. 18 at 35.9 degrees Celsius, 96.6 degrees Fahrenheit.