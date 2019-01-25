Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A British company's unusual alarm clock is designed to make waking up a little easier by brewing users their first cups of coffee for the day.

The Barisieur alarm clock, which made its debut at this year's CES exhibition, features the standard elements of an alarm clock plus the option to have it brew a single cup of coffee or tea.

The device includes a cooled chamber to store milk or cream until it is dropped into the cup by the mechanism.

The alarm clock, which features a design inspired by a vinyl record player, currently carries a hefty price tag -- $445.