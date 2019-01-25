Clerk's lucky tip leads to $20,000 lottery jackpot

A Connecticut woman said she wouldn't have won her $20,000 jackpot if a clerk hadn't pointed her toward the right ticket. Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Lottery

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Connecticut woman said she owes her $20,000 lottery prize to a store clerk who had a lucky feeling and offered her some advice.

Lillian Perone of Prospect told Connecticut Lottery officials she usually buys the 10X Cash scratch-off tickets, but the clerk at the Sunoco station in Greenwich convinced her to mix it up.

"Try the 20X Cash," Perone recalled the clerk saying. "I feel this ticket will be lucky for you."

Perone said she scratched the ticket off inside the store and celebrated with the clerk when she uncovered the $20,000 prize.

"I'm going to buy myself a new set of golf clubs," Perone said, "and take my family out to a nice dinner to celebrate my brother's birthday."