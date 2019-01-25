Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A New Jersey 10-year-old has become the second youngest person to bowl a perfect 300 at a bowling alley in the United States.

Kai Struthers, who first showed an interest in bowling at only 18 months old, rolled a perfect 300 score Saturday at the Linden Bowling Alley in New Jersey.

"Once he got to the ninth frame and he threw the strike, I had to walk away because I didn't want him to get more nervous, I didn't want him to see my emotion because my stomach was in knots," his mother, Sharonda Struthers, told WABC-TV.

She said her son first started bowling in a league when he was 4 and became serious about turning his hobby into a passion two years ago.

"He eat, sleep, and drinks bowling. Even when he's not bowling, he's on his phone on a bowling game. It's what he loves," the mother told NJ.com.

Kai said his aim to one day become a professional bowler. His mother said high schools and colleges have already begun scouting the young bowler.

The U.S. Bowling Congress said Hannah Diem of Seminole, Fla., became the youngest person in the United States to bowl a perfect game when she rolled a 300 at Liberty Lanes in Largo, Fla., at the age of 9 years, 6 months and 19 days in November 2013.