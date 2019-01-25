Anthony Anderson accepts the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Black-ish" during the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 15, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anthony Anderson arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 19, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Anthony Anderson teamed up with TopGolf to break the Guinness World Record for longest usable golf club. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson, star of ABC sitcom Black-ish, helped break a Guinness World Record by swinging the world's largest usable golf club.

Anderson, working together with Topgolf for the premiere episode of its new series, Record Breakers, wielded a 37 foot, 1 inch long golf club to break the record, which required him to use the club to drive a ball at least 82 feet.

The video of the attempt shows Anderson's first two attempts go awry before his third swing sends the ball flying 106 feet.

A Guinness official verified the record and issued a certificate made out to Anthony Anderson, Liquid Light LLC, Topgolf, Fukikura Golf and What's Inside.