Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson, star of ABC sitcom Black-ish, helped break a Guinness World Record by swinging the world's largest usable golf club.
Anderson, working together with Topgolf for the premiere episode of its new series, Record Breakers, wielded a 37 foot, 1 inch long golf club to break the record, which required him to use the club to drive a ball at least 82 feet.
The video of the attempt shows Anderson's first two attempts go awry before his third swing sends the ball flying 106 feet.
A Guinness official verified the record and issued a certificate made out to Anthony Anderson, Liquid Light LLC, Topgolf, Fukikura Golf and What's Inside.