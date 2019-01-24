Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A team of Dubai Police officers broke a Guinness world record when they jumped into the water and pulled a 782,795.4-pound boat.

Guinness World Records confirmed the 100 police officers pulled the boat a distance of 656 feet while swimming, earning them the record for heaviest boat pulled by a team of swimmers.

Police officers were presented with a Guinness World Records certificate following the attempt.

The feat was part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative that began in 2017 to promote physical health.