Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An Italian family's cat is officially a Guinness World Record holder after being measured at 3 feet, 11.2 inches long.

Cinzia Tinnirello and Edgar Scandurra said they had a feeling when 2-year-old Maine coon Barivel was just a kitten that his unusual size would land him in the record books.

"From the start we thought about this Guinness World Records title. We all know the Guinness World Records name and we are so excited to see if Barivel will go in the book," Scandurra said. "For us he is like a gift."

Guinness confirmed that Barivel's staggering length was enough to earn the record for longest domestic cat (living).

"He is a very special cat for us because he is a little shy... when people see him they are very shocked, but for us he is a little gift... a big gift!" Scandurra said.

The couple said Barivel, whose name means "clown" or "joker," has a laid-back personality and likes going for walks in the stroller.

"People are very surprised to see him him because it's strange to see a cat outside in the buggy," Scandurra said.

The couple said Edgar might break his own record, as Maine coons are known to grow until the age of 4.

"A lot of people, when I post a photo, ask in a direct message if he is photoshopped," Scandurra said.