Deputy's close call with SUV on icy road caught on video

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin sheriff's office shared video of a deputy's close call with an SUV that swerved out of control on an icy road.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office shared dashboard camera footage from Deputy Jason Fabry's patrol vehicle, showing the deputy on foot as he assists a driver whose vehicle slid into a ditch out of the camera's frame.

Fabry is heading back to his vehicle when an oncoming SUV loses control on the ice and skids toward him on the ice.

Fabry is able to dart out of the way in time to avoid being struck by the SUV, which was able to regain control.

"This spin-out could have been deadly for Deputy Fabry, or for an oncoming vehicle," the sheriff's office said. "Thankfully, no one was struck or injured, but this video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk."