Police seek 'Bad Santa' in Mercedes theft case

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Australia released security camera footage of a "Bad Santa" stealing a Mercedes car while dressed as St. Nick.

The New South Wales Police said a woman had parked her luxury 2009 Mercedes C63 sedan overnight at an underground parking structure in Zetland, and she returned the following day to find it missing.

Police released CCTV footage from the structure showing a man, who appears to be in his 30s, walking into the parking area while wearing a Santa Claus costume and a fake white beard.

The "Bad Santa" is believed to have been involved in the Dec. 8 theft. Police released CCTV footage Wednesday in the hopes of identifying the jolly old elf.