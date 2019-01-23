Iowa man gets giant check for $1 lottery win

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- An Iowa man visited the state lottery headquarters to receive a ceremonial giant check -- despite winning only $1.

Tyler Heep said he won $1 from a scratch-off lottery ticket, so he decided to visit Iowa Lottery headquarters to see if they would give him one of the giant checks usually reserved for big winners.

"I just went by the state lottery office," Heep wrote in a Facebook post. "I figured it would be worth a shot and they all thought it was really funny. I'm surprised nobody else has done this before."

Heep told WHO-TV that lottery officials treated him "like a million dollar winner."

"The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo. Sure enough they wrote me the one dollar check and had me hold it up and took the picture," he said.

Heep said a local store offered to frame his souvenir check free of charge.

The winner said he spent his jackpot on about half a gallon of gas.