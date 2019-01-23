Essay contest offers $1.7 million mansion as the prize

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The owner of a $1.7 million mansion in Alberta is offering the home for a steeply discounted price -- $25 and an essay.

Alla Wagner said her health problems are keeping her from properly maintaining the house in Millarville, Alberta, so she has decided on a creative way to choose the mansion's next owner.

Wagner said she will bestow ownership of the home on the winner of a letter-writing contest asking prospective new tenants to explain how moving into the lakefront house would change their lives.

Entries must be accompanied by a $25 fee, Wagner said on the Facebook page she set up for the contest.