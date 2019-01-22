Man locked inside Texas gym after closing time

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A man working out at a 24 Hour Fitness gym in Texas said he had to call another location for help when he was locked inside at closing time.

Jonathan Santos said he encountered an employee in the locker room of the gym in Spring just before closing and the worker acknowledged his presence.

Santos said he left the locker room just a few minutes later and discovered he was locked inside the business.

The man said he was trapped inside for about 25 minutes before he was able to reach employees at another 24 Hour Fitness location and they were able to send help.

Police in Florida were called to an even more complicated scene in late November when a teenager wound up trapped inside the vault at a shuttered bank.

Police spent hours trying unsuccessfully to open the safe, until an employee at the bank's new location was able to come use the combination to open the door.