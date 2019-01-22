Forgotten tortillas lead Oregon man to $175,000 lottery jackpot

An Oregon man said he owes his $175,000 lottery jackpot to the need for a second trip to the grocery store when he forgot to buy tortillas. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An Oregon man said he won a $175,000 lottery jackpot thanks to making a return trip to the grocery store for some forgotten tortillas.

Matthew Clark of Grants Pass told Oregon Lottery officials he arrived home with the groceries and quickly discovered he had forgotten to buy the tortillas for dinner.

"My wife told me to go to Safeway and get them," he said. "And of course, I got caught behind people with tons of stuff in their baskets. So, while I waited I bought a Scratch-it."

Clark chose a $20 Winter Ca$h scratch-off ticket and discovered while sitting in his truck that he had won the top prize: $25,000 for 10 years.

The winner chose to take his prize as a $175,000 lump sum instead of the $25,000 annual payments.

"We are pretty simple people and we are going to be smart with the money," Clark said. "We had a bunch of home remodeling planned, and this money will go toward that. I think the first thing we are going to do is a kitchen remodel, then we will invest some of the prize."