Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An SUV ended up in the water at a Florida beach when its occupants were too distracted by the lunar eclipse to watch the tide.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the occupants of the Honda CRV were able to safely evacuate the vehicle when the high tide rolled in while they were watching the super blood wolf moon.

The sheriff's office said the SUV was pulled from the water Monday, but the extent of the damage to the vehicle was not yet clear.

None of the vehicle's occupants were injured.

A visitor to a Houston beach ended up in a similar situation in April 2018 when their SUV ended up in the water. The driver had been trying to launch a boat into the water when the truck was pulled in with the aquatic vehicle, witnesses said.