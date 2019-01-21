While everyone is staying inside and keeping warm, Sakari thought it was a perfect day to roll around in the snow and go for a swim! Ahhh the life of a polar bear! #PolarBearDays pic.twitter.com/Ws8ucGgyHs

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Even though the Buffalo Zoo was closed over the weekend after the Western New York city received nearly a foot of snow, one resident -- Sakari the polar bear -- felt right at home.

The zoo posted a video of the 5-year-old polar bear exploring the snow Sunday in his habitat. He even went for a chilly dip in the pond.

"While everyone is staying inside and keeping warm, Sakari thought it was a perfect day to roll around in the snow and go for a swim! Ahhh the life of a polar bear!" the zoo said in a Twitter post.

Sakari can be seen sliding down a small slope in his enclosure, rolling around in the snow and shaking it off.

Sakari came to the Buffalo Zoo from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wis., in January 2017. Zoo officials expect him to weigh 750 pounds to 1,200 pounds once he becomes fully grown.

Buffalo received a foot of snow in some areas Saturday amid a winter storm that paralyzed much of the Northeast and Midwest.