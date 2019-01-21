Trending Stories

Friends use couch to skate across Minnesota lake
Monkey freed from under the hood of car in India
Pennsylvania man's pet alligator is an emotional support animal
Canada wants to reclaim moose statue record from Norway
Fleeing suspect chased through Florida field by horses

Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Zachary Levi fights villains, shops for lair in 'Shazam!' trailer
Weather accounts for 6 deaths nationwide, hampers travel
Pacers' Myles Turner violently blocks dunk attempt from Hornets' Marvin Williams
Music, parade mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Sean Payton says NFL admitted blown call in NFC Championship
 
