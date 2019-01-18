Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Cambodian team broke a Guinness World Record by building a dragon boat that's nearly as long as the Statue of Liberty is tall.

Guinness said the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, Prey Veng and Prey Veng Provincial Administration in Cambodia teamed up to use traditional methods to build a dragon boat measuring 286 feet, 5 inches long.

The team used six straight logs and some stumps from Koki msoav trees to construct the boat. The builders needed clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to cut down the more than 50-year-old trees.

The International Dragon Boat Federation, which sets the international standard for dragon boats, inspected the finished vessel to confirm it qualified for the record.

The boat was constructed to celebrate the Cambodian Water Festival, one of the country's largest traditional celebrations.