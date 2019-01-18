Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man says his pet alligator is an emotional support animal, and he has been taking the reptile to visit the elderly.

Joie Henney, who hosted his own hunting and fishing show from 1989 until 2000 on outlets including ESPN Outdoors, and his 4 1/2-foot alligator, Wally, paid a visit to the Glatfelter Community Center at assisted living development the Village at Sprenkle Drive north of York.

Henney encouraged residents and staff members not to be afraid of the alligator's mouth full of teeth.

"He's just like a dog," Henney told the York Daily Record. "He wants to be loved and petted."

He said Wally pays frequent visits to schools and senior centers. Henney said the alligator is a registered emotional support animal, but isn't granted any special privileges under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Henney said Wally spends the bulk of his time in a 300-gallon pond in his living room. He said the gator enjoys watching TV and hiding in his home's cupboards.