Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A monkey was rescued from under the hood of a car on an Indian highway and the unusual incident was caught on video.

The video shows the car stopped Friday on the Vododara-Ahmedabad Express Highway in Gujarat after the driver saw a monkey run out in front of their vehicle.

The driver stopped to check whether the monkey had been struck by the car and discovered the simian's tail sticking out from the front grill.

The car owner called highway services personnel, who responded to the scene and pried the front of the car open to allow access to the trapped monkey.

The monkey did not appear to be seriously injured and ran away on its own once freed from the car.