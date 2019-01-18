Friends use couch to skate across Minnesota lake

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Some adventurous friends in Minnesota took a ride on a couch across the smooth ice covering a lake.

The filmer said he and his friends were on an ice skating trip from Excelsior Bay to Wayzata Bay on Lake Minnetonka when they came across a man using a tractor to do donuts on the ice.

The filmer said he used his golf cart to join the man for some stunts before they decided to try towing the couch across the ice with some friends riding on top.

"We came across a guy doing donuts with his farm tractor on the ice so I joined him with my golf cart and then proceeded to visit with him at his fish house," the filmer wrote. "He had a couch located by the front door and without a pause from one of my friends, John, asked if he could ride on the couch across the smooth ice. He said yes and the rest is history."