Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A police helicopter in Florida captured video when a fleeing suspect was chased through a pasture by a herd of horses.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted video to Twitter showing a heat camera's footage of Dominic Maultsby, 29, fleeing on foot after a traffic stop in DeLand.

The video shows Maultsby attempting to hide under a tree before running into a field, where he soon found himself pursued by the horses.

The equines chased the suspect until he jumped a nearby fence and was captured by K-9 deputies on the ground.