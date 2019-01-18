Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Royal Caribbean said a 27-year-old cruise passenger has been banned after he filmed himself jumping from the boat for an Instagram video.

Nick Naydev posted a video to Instagram showing how he jumped from the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, while it was docked last week in the Bahamas.

"I was still drunk from the previous night," Naydev explained. "When I woke up I just decided to jump."

Naydev was picked up by a nearby small boat and brought back to the cruise liner, where crew members told him he and his companions were being kicked out. Naydev said he spoke to local police, but they told him charges were not being sought.

"This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to USA Today. "We are exploring legal action."