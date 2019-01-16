Large ice disc rotates in Maine river

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A rotating disc of ice is mesmerizing onlookers in a Maine river, where it formed as a result of cold weather and water currents.

Tina Radel, marketing and communications director for the city of Westbrook, shared photos and video of the disc on social media.

Radel said the disc is slowly rotating counter-clockwise and birds have been seen riding on the rotating circle.

Researchers have said ice discs, which have been documented in the United States before, occur when cold air comes in contact with an eddy in the river and the ice forms into a circle, which rotates due to the current it creates by slowly melting.