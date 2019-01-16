'Asymmetric Jeans' turning heads online

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian fashion designer's latest jeans are going viral not for their $377 price tag but for their bizarre asymmetrical design.

Designer Ksenia Schnaider took to Instagram to unveil the "Asymmetric Jeans," which feature one fitted leg and one flared leg.

Schnaider said the jeans, which have sparked a wide range of responses online, will soon be offered for $377 on her web site.

"I was told the idea was too crazy and that nobody needs jeans like this, so I gave up on the idea for a couple of seasons, but in the end I decided to go for it," the designer told Dazed. "It's good to get people talking, and they're definitely going to make people turn their heads as you walk by!"