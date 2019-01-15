A loose mynah bird appeared in the business class section of a Singapore Airlines flight to London and was captured by the cabin crew. File Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A stowaway mynah bird shocked business class travelers on a flight from Singapore to London when it flapped out into the passenger area.

Witnesses said the bird suddenly showed up in business class about 12 hours into the 14-hour trip of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ322 and a passenger filmed as the cabin crew made repeated attempts to capture the avian.

Singapore Airlines confirmed the crew was eventually able to capture the bird and turn it over to animal quarantine authorities at Heathrow Airport.

It was unclear how the bird ended up on the plane, but passengers speculated it had found its way into the vehicle for a rest while the plane was parked on the tarmac in Singapore.