Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey said they were able to reunite a couple with a custom Christmas ornament that was accidentally thrown out with their tree.

The Cranford Police Department posted a photo to Facebook showing the ornament, which depicts a bride and groom with the names "Keith" and "Cory" and the date Nov. 25, 2011.

Police said local Department of Public Works employees discovered the ornament among the Christmas trees they were picking up as part of the city's annual disposal service.

The police department said in an update Monday that the couple had been found and the ornament was returned to them.