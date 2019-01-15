Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An Indiana man's yard is drawing onlookers after he took advantage of the recent weather and sculpted a 7-foot eagle sculpture out of snow.

Rick Horton's Greenfield home is turning heads after he spent about 15 hours during the weekend turning a pile of snow into an eagle sculpture.

Horton said he has been using snow to sculpt for several years.

"This year I decided to make an eagle because Greenfield has two eagles and I love flying," Horton told WRTV. "I fly RC planes and eagles soar and I figured that would be perfect this year."

Horton said he is planning to add some color to the sculpture later in the week.

Another piece of snow art went viral last year when a Montreal man sculptured a DeLorean car out of snow at the side of a road in his neighborhood.

The car sculpture was so convincing that Simon Laprise ended up getting a real parking ticket.