Grocery chain deploying robots to all locations

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania-based grocery store chain announced robotic assistants are being deployed to all 172 of its locations.

Giant Food Stores said "Marty," a tall gray robot outfitted with googly eyes, will soon be present at all of the store's locations to help identify hazards including food spills as well as perform tasks such as price checks.

The robot is designed to perform tasks that will allow employees to spend more time on customer service.

Giant's parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, said Marty will soon also be rolled out to Martin's and Stop & Shop stores.