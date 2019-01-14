Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman whose federal employee husband is currently furloughed can breathe a little easier after claiming a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Ashburn resident Carrie Walls, whose husband is not currently being paid due to the government shutdown, won $100,000 plus a new SUV in the Virginia Lottery's Ford Expedition Plus $100K Promotion.
Walls' ticket was drawn out of more than 554,000 entries in the drawing.
"I cried. I couldn't believe it," Walls said.
She said the new money and vehicle will allow her family to take a trip to Walt Disney World.