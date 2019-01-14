Tanker spills 'a river of chocolate' on I-40

Workers clean gallons of chocolate from westbound lanes of the I-40 near Flagstaff after an accident involving a tanker truck caused the vehicle to spill its cargo over the highway. Photo courtesy the Arizona Department of Public Safety

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The morning commute for some Arizona drivers was a little stickier than normal Monday as an accident involving a tanker truck caused "a river of chocolate" to flow over the westbound lanes of the I-40 near Flagstaff.

The tanker truck was carrying some 3,500 gallons of liquid chocolate when it was involved in an unspecified accident causing the vehicle to rollover and dump its sweet cargo on the highway, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a tweet.

"This will be a sweet cleanup!" the ADPS said.

The accident occurred before 9 a.m., blocking all westbound lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transport. The lanes were reopened after 1 p.m.

This is not the first accident in recent months involving liquid chocolate - a storage tank at a chocolate factory in Germany overflowed and about one ton of the country's iconic sweet flowed through the factory's gates and into a road, solidifying into a 33-square-foot "choco-pancake," according to the Werl Fire Brigade, which participated in the cleanup.