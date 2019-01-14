Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A simple photo of an egg has stolen Kylie Jenner's Instagram crown after breaking her record for most likes on a single post.

The account @world_record_egg, which uses the display name Egg Gang, posted a photo of a single brown egg with a caption calling on Instagram users to like and share the photo to beat the world record of 18 million likes on the website.

The egg started Sunday with about 9 million likes and within 10 hours surpassed the record, which was set by Kylie Jenner when she shared a photo following the birth of her daughter, Stormi.

"It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started #egggang," the account wrote after breaking the record.

Jenner responded to losing her record by posting a video of herself breaking an egg outside.

"Take that little egg," Jenner wrote in the post's caption.