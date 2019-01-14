Commuters shed trousers for annual No Pants Subway Ride

Men and women walk in the subway wearing no pants when they participate in the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan. 13, 2019. Similar rides and events were held on the same day in cities around the world. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A woman takes off her pants in a subway car while participating in the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Hundreds of commuters in two dozen cities around the world dropped their trousers for the annual Global No Pants Subway Ride.

The No Pants Subway Ride, which began in 2002 as a stunt by "prank collective" Improv Everywhere, was held Sunday in cities including London, Copenhagen, Buenos Aires, Chicago, San Francisco and Berlin.

The flagship event in New York saw dozens of people braving 32-degree weather to ride the subway in their underwear.

"There is no agenda for the event apart from a desire to make others laugh and smile," Improv Everywhere said on its website. "Improv Everywhere founder Charlie Todd refers to the event as a 'celebration of silliness.'"