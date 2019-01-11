Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A group of macaque monkeys in Japan are going viral after they took a snowy day stroll atop some electrical wires, to the surprise of onlookers.

A video posted to Twitter by the filmer's son shows about 20 Japanese macaques walking across an electrical wire near a residential neighborhood in Mutsu City, Aomori prefecture.

The Twitter user's mother, who recorded the video, said monkeys are occasionally spotted in the area, but its highly unusual to see so many of them at once and even more unusual to see them doing a group wire-walk.

The woman said the monkeys may have been using the wire as a means of avoiding being chased by residents, who often have to shoo the primates away from their gardens.