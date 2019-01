Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A surprised driver in South Africa captured video of a pride of lions wandering out into a road and blocking traffic.

The video, recorded on a road through Kruger National Park in South Africa, shows a group of four male lions strutting through the lanes of traffic.

Vehicles are shown slowing and stopping to make way for the lions, which parade in front of a slow-moving car.

Local experts said the lions are part of a group known as the Mantimahle coalition.