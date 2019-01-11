Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A California surfer was unexpectedly joined by a pod of curious dolphins and their encounter was captured by a drone video.

Craig Badger was using his video drone off the California coast, near Ventura, on Wednesday when he spotted a group of dolphins jumping out of the water near surfer Alden Blair.

"Good times were had," Badger wrote in posting the video to Facebook.

Blair, a Ventura County firefighter, said the dolphin encounter happened on his late grandmother's birthday.

"Can't believe that this happened, and was caught on film by Craig Badger," Blair wrote. "Fast forward to 45 seconds in to see me lose my mind."