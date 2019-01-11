Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A New York man who turned in $10,000 he found at a subway station was rewarded by the money's grateful owner at a police station.

Richard Taverna, who brought the Chanel bag containing $10,000 cash to New York Police Department's 20th Precinct station after finding it at the 66th Street subway stop in December, was called to the station Thursday to meet the bag's owner.

Aiya Tulemaganbetova, a Kazakhstan resident, said through a translator that she was traveling with cash because many businesses in her home country don't accept credit cards. She said the money had been intended for her children's Christmas gifts.

Tulemaganbetova presented Taverna on Thursday with a gift: a statue of Kazakhstan's Golden Man, which is considered an object of good luck in the country.

"It was the right thing to do, and I truly think most people would have done it," Taverna said.