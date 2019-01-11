A South Carolina college student won $150,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket he received . Photo by Pung/Shutterstock.com

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A South Carolina student is starting the semester a little more comfortably after a Christmas gift from his grandmother won him $125,000.

Collin Goff, a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials his grandma gifted all of her grandchildren each two scratch-off tickets at the family Christmas celebration in Florence.

Goff said the whole family was stunned when he uncovered the $150,000 prize from a Quick $250! ticket.

"I was shocked," Goff said. "We all were."

"It hasn't completely hit me yet," he said. "I know I'm not going to do anything differently, just excited to start off 2019 on a good note."

Goff said the ticket represents a dramatic turn in his luck after a year that saw him undergo major brain surgery.

"I had some bad luck," he said. "But right now, I'm excited to be going back to school."