Costco selling 27-pound bucket of mac & cheese

Costco is now selling a 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese in its "emergency food" section. Photo by Costco.com

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Costco is appealing to comfort food lovers and emergency preppers alike with its latest product: A 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese.

The wholesale retailer's website is now listing the Chef's Banquet brand bucket, which contains 180 servings of mac 'n' cheese packaged into separate pouches.

The unopened pouches have a shelf life of about 20 years, Costco said, earning it a spot in the retailer's "emergency provisions" section, which also famously contains a $1,000 package of "emergency food" designed to feed a small family for an entire year.

The mac 'n' cheese bucket is a comparative value at $89.99, coming out to about 50 cents per serving.