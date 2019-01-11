Cat rescued from commercial rat trap

Animal rescuers in Wales came to the assistance of a cat that stuck its head inside a rat trap and became stuck. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a location near a Welsh hotel to help a curious cat that got its head stuck inside a rat trap.

The RSPCA said officers responded about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday when they received a call about a cat with its head stuck in a commercial rat trap near Langstone's Premier Inn in Newport.

The rescuers brought the cat to a veterinary clinic, where the box trap could be safely removed.

"This poor cat's head was completely wedged in this commercial rat box. It was lucky someone found him -- as he was dehydrated and unable to free himself," RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said.

"The RSPCA works 24/7 for animals in need -- and I was pleased to be able to rush to the scene in Langstone in the early hours of the morning, and ensure this cat was safely and securely freed from this device," she said.

Daniels said the cat was neutered but not microchipped. The RSPCA is now trying to find the feline's owner.