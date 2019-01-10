Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a toll booth on a Thailand highway captured the moment a vehicle's path was blocked by a slithering python.

The CCTV footage from the highway in Chonburi shows a red Mercedes approach the toll plaza and then pull away, leaving the python in its place.

The video shows the snake slither up a curb and into the gap next to a toll booth worker.

Witnesses said the snake disappeared before emergency services personnel arrived to capture it.

The python's origins are a mystery, with some speculating it fell or was thrown from the vehicle.